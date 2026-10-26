/'I am obsessed with my man': What Rashmika Mandanna's 9-page post on KWK row and Vijay Deverakonda proposal controversy says

Rashmika Mandanna is 'dramatic' and Vijay Deverakonda is a 'red flag' - these are the comments netizens have been continuously bombarding the couple with ever since their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 9, where the couple revealed many details about their secret relationship that was made public just before their wedding in February.



During their appearance on the second episode of the show, Mandanna made several candid confessions about their love life, whether it was about their proposal or never-before-seen footage from their Italy vacation. Among all, the biggest talking point from the episode was that she asked Vijay to marry her continuously for an entire year, when he was not ready for the commitment for marriage.

Rashmika on what proposal means to her and Vijay

Days after the second episode of KWK season 9 aired, Mandanna reacted to the trolls she has been facing over her love for Vijay. In a detailed nine-page post on Instagram, she said, "To all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter."

Starting with the point that she doesn't generally address trolling, she said the current reaction looks less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at.

In a post, the actress shared, as a little take on her own life, Rashmika addressed the point about the number of times she proposed to him over an entire year.

She said this about the conversation around the proposal and how he chose to take his time when she was continuously proposing to him.

‘’First, it was never about the number of time or an entire year. But Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it,'' she said.

On their appearance, Rashmika revealed she was the one who kept bringing up marriage, and Vijay had jokingly told her she’d have to propose a hundred times, which she said she did over the course of a year.

Defending both her and Vijay's take on marriage. She said it's okay that she knew exactly what she wanted while he wanted time to think through the practical things in life and be sure, adding that it didn't change their love in any way.

Calling herself "all heart" and him "the thinker", Rashmika said they need that balance in each other's lives, and for them, marriage was never about a grand proposal or putting a ring on a finger- the decorative part, but about building a life and a future together.



‘’For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together.And I think we did that beautifully so far ❤️Find someone you would go to any lengths for, someone who would do the same for you.And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?'' she said.

I'm happy, I'm content, I'm blessed

On another page from her 9-page-long note, Mandanna called out girls making reels in the guise of concern for her and giving her relationship advice to "run" from the Arjun Reddy actor.