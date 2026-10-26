Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 9 does it again. After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grabbed headlines with their candid confessions, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now at the centre of attention.

The rumoured couple's appearance on the show sparked speculation about their relationship status, and their answers left many netizens questioning their dynamics. Following the episode, Rashmika faced heavy trolling on social media over her behaviour towards Vijay on the couch, with a section of users calling her answers “dramatic.”

Vijay and Rashmika break silence on trolling over relationship

Now, Vijay Deverakonda has broken his silence and come out in strong support of his wife. Meanwhile, Mandanna has also addressed the people who have been constantly commenting on and criticising their relationship, simply asking, "what the fk is going on?"

At Koffee With Karan Season 9, Mandanna made a candid confession that became the biggest talking point from the episode. The actress revealed that she was the one who had been asking Vijay to marry her continuously for an entire year. On the other hand, Vijay admitted that he was not sure at that time and wanted to take time to think through the practical aspects of life.

‘’For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together,'' she wrote.

''I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at,'' the Pushpa actress wrote in her post.

How has Vijay reacted to the trolling?

Ever since their marriage in Feb, Vijay and Rashmika have been fondly talking about each other. The Liger actor has also reacted to the controversy as he defended his wife, saying that it's him and her against the world.

''For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it ❤️.''

‘’Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go fuck themselves. :))'' he wrote.