Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Nov 21) slammed this week's trilateral summit between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Calling the meeting between the leaders of China, Russia and the United States "very unsuccessful" for Putin, Zelensky said that the Russian leader failed to recreate the Yalta conference that decided Europe's fate in 1945. Speaking a day after the talks wrapped, Zelensky tied the summit's outcome directly to the battlefield, noting that Ukraine was hit hard overnight.

"I think the summit (in China) was a very unsuccessful one for Russia; not only did (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fail to achieve any results, but we also saw his reaction, and, unfortunately, we saw the reaction in Ukraine. There was heavy attack during the night," he said.

NATO membership question still open

Asked whether Ukraine could join NATO once the war ends, Zelensky said the topic came up at this week's Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin, but Kyiv still does not know where it stands.

"It is still too early to say whether we will join NATO or not, because it all depends on when and how this war ends. Of course, Ukraine is very keen to join NATO. The greatest security guarantee for us, obviously, is a strong Ukrainian army, an army that belongs to Ukraine, with Ukraine as a member of NATO."

He argued membership would be the cheaper path for allies. A Ukrainian army standing outside NATO, he said, would need a million-strong force plus its own air force, artillery, missiles and the ability to defend its airspace alone. "All of this would certainly be the case if Ukraine were a member of NATO, but this option would definitely be cheaper for everyone."

The security guarantee debate

The NATO question, ruled out by Washington since 2025, has resurfaced in fresh talks to end the war nearly five years after Russia's invasion. At the Berlin meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' on Thursday, US envoy Jared Kushner said Washington could be ready to give Ukraine a guarantee similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, under which an attack on one ally is treated as an attack on all. On Friday, the French presidency said "Article 5-type" protection would in practice amount to bringing Ukraine into the alliance.

The same day, two Russian missiles and a suspected drone landed in southeastern Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the violations of Polish airspace "clearly dangerous".

Ukraine waiting on a G20 invite

Zelenskiy said several leaders have told him the US has been urged to formally invite Ukraine to the G20, though no invitation has arrived. "Of course, if they invite us, we will take part."