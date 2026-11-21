A one-room studio in Alberta, a record nobody wanted, and a Saturday-night anthem that finally found the radio dial.Tune into Worldwide FM in GTA 6,and you hear Rupa Biswas singing "Aaj Shanibar," a Bengali disco track from 1982.

Grand Theft Auto (GTA)VI is Rockstar Games’ open-world crime game, set in a modern-day, Miami-inspired Vice City and the state of Leonida, with a Bonnie and Clyde-style duo, Lucia and Jason, leading the cast. It was released on November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The song’s route to Vice City started in Calgary, with a record that barely sold in India. In autumn 1981, Rupa was visiting her brother in Calgary. She sang geets and ghazals at the University of Calgary to a crowd of about 1,000. Sarod master Aashish Khan and his tabla-playing brother Pranesh were in the audience. They had disco on the brain and an album concept ready, so they invited her to record it.

The studio was hardly a studio. Disco Jazzwas recorded in about a week at The Living Room Studios, a one-room operation with minimal gear. Rupa had never used modern recording equipmentand mistook the cordless mic for a prop.

Then came the part that should have killed it. HMV passed, citing her unknown status. The Megaphone Company of India took the tapes only because Aashish knew its owner, and there was no publicity. The record sold a handful of copies and vanished. Rupa blamed the timing. Pakistani pop star Nazia Hassan's disco craze was sweeping the country, and her record got buried under it. She married in 1984 and became Rupa Sen.

The comeback ran through an attic and the internet. In 2014, her son Debayan found the record in the attic of her Kolkata home. In April 2016, Albany music fan Fran Korzatowski identified the song from the end credits of the film Miss Lovely and uploaded it to YouTube. Months later, Caribou's Dan Snaith found it there.

After that, it spread fast. An unlicensed 2017 reissue appeared on Germany's Ovular label, and the track passed a million YouTube plays. Rupa learned of it only in 2019, the year Numero Group reissued the album officially. At over eight minutes, with long hypnotic stretches Pitchfork likened to Balearic beat, it was a DJ's dream. Loewe used it in an ad campaign, and Netflix put it in Cowboy Bebop. Her reaction was simple: after all these years, people like her music.

The station fits neatly. In GTA V, Worldwide FM is hosted by DJ Gilles Peterson and named after his radio shows. A real-life Worldwide FM, founded by Peterson, began broadcasting in September 2016, after the game station's success. That was the same year Rupa's song resurfaced online.