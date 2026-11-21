Cricket Australia (CA) has thrown unanimous support behind under-fire ace seamer Pat Cummins, who will continue to take charge of the Test side amid fresh Sandpapergate claims. Cummins came under the scanner for denying Usman Khawaja’s allegations in the ball-tampering saga during the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test, with Cameron Bancroft also backing the former opener in his 4,000-word statement released on Thursday. The Aussie pacer, however, confirmed he would take part in an independent forum, while also admitting to ‘difficult conversations’.



CA CEO Todd Greenberg and interim chair David Boon met with Cummins on Friday (Nov 20) in Sydney, with the board also convening again to ensure measures were in place to protect "Australian Cricket’s integrity" and "welfare of all concerned."

Meanwhile, Cummins’ role as the Test captain was threatened after Bancroft, who was amongst those punished by CA in the aftermath of the Sandpapergate probe, backed Khawaja’s claims that everyone knew about the ploy to use the foreign object, which directly contradicted Cummins’ insistence in his long press conference last week.



"We are absolutely determined to steward Australian cricket through this very difficult time with diligence and patience and to listen and learn," Boon said. "That's what the independent forum we announced this week is about, and the Board encourages all players and support staff to tell and discuss their stories there. We will be publishing the Terms of Reference in due course.



"We've expressed our support to Pat and our concern for everyone impacted by the events of the 2018 tour of South Africa. We have learned from that experience and are proud of the team and the culture Pat and other leaders in the team have fostered over the past eight years and unequivocally reject any implication that Pat's integrity has been compromised,” he added.

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Cummins' Focus on NZ Tests

Cummins expressed gratitude after chatting with CA’s top bosses but stressed his focus is on the upcoming four-match Test series against New Zealand starting in early December in Perth.



"It meant a lot to speak with David and Todd on Friday," he said. "Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly. David and Todd have a very tough job navigating cricket through all of this, and I commend them for reaching out to me and to many of the players and staff from 2018.



"I support the forum 100%. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations, but that is what's needed.

