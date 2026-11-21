US President Donald Trump lashed out at NBC News correspondent Monica Alba during a White House press briefing on Friday (Nov 21) after she attempted to question him about immigration. Trump called her a “really a rude person” and told her she should not be sitting in the front row. The exchange took place after Trump returned from his Asia trip and addressed reporters alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Alba tried to ask Trump about immigration towards the end of the briefing, prompting the president to question her affiliation.

“Who are you with?” Trump asked.

“I’m with NBC, sir, but will you answer the question?” Alba responded.

“You’re a really rude person,” Trump said.

When Alba pointed out that he had been discussing immigration, Trump refused to engage further.

“I’m not talking to you,” he said, before adding, “You shouldn’t be in the front row. You should be in the back row.”

The seating arrangements in the White House briefing room are determined by the White House Correspondents’ Association, rather than the administration.

White House joins attack on reporter

The White House also weighed in on the exchange, with its rapid response account on X targeting Alba.

The account described her as “a VERY rude Fake News loser from NBC” and criticised the conduct of reporters during the briefing.

“These people truly have no shame,” it posted. “It’s disgusting how they act in the presence of the President of the United States.”

Trump’s repeated clashes with women journalists

Friday’s confrontation adds to a series of public clashes between Trump and women journalists who have questioned him on his administration’s decisions.

Last month, Trump attacked Alba as a “fresh person” and a “horrible little reporter” after she questioned him about a political advertisement involving MAGA gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Earlier this week, he also targeted NBC correspondent Yamiche Alcindor after she questioned him about the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide groundstop. His remarks about Alcindor, who is Black, drew accusations of racism.