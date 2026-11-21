Indian Test opener and batting mainstay KL Rahul scripted history with his 13th Test hundred during the series opener against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday (Nov 21). The right-hander reached the three-digit mark after lunch on day three, becoming the first Indian Test opener to hit centuries in all SENA countries - South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

He also became only the fourth Indian opener, after legendary Sunil Gavaskar, current head coach Gautam Gambhir and former batter Shikhar Dhawan, to score a Test hundred in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, among the Asian openers, only former Pakistan batting great Saeed Anwar unlocked this milestone of scoring a Test hundred in each of the SENA countries before Rahul. In the process, he also equalled Murali Vijay (12) for most Test tons as an Indian opener, with Virender Sehwag (22) and Gavaskar (33) leading him on the overall tally.

Full list of KL Rahul’s Test centuries in SENA countries as an opener

110 in Australia, 2015

149 in England, 2018

129 in England, 2021

123 in South Africa, 2021

137 in England, 2025

100 in England, 2025

124* in New Zealand, 2026

Rahul resumed his innings on 52, with India dominating day two with the bat. After wrapping up New Zealand for 368 in the first innings, Indian openers Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 130 for the first wicket, with the left-handed Jaiswal being the aggressor of the two. Although he missed out on his first Test hundred in New Zealand by 15 runs, his opening partner Rahul ensured he kept his wicket intact and India’s nose in front in this first Test match.



Joined by Devdutt Padikkal, another in-form player, in the middle, the two batted through almost two sessions to put India in the driver’s seat. While Rahul reached his hundred in style, Padikkal too completed his first fifty on his maiden New Zealand tour but was dismissed clean bowled for 80 just after the second new ball was taken.

