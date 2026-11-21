US President Donald Trump on Friday urged the return of the ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and criticised the new leadership of the chipmakers. He also added that the US only wants to sell older chips to China, and his ‌administration was discussing an agreement ⁠with ⁠China, without providing further details. He argued that if the US don't sell it to China, they will make it themselves.

“What we want to see is only older chip models, and it’s fine even if we don’t sell to them. But they have to be older models. You have to understand, China can also produce chips. If we don’t sell to them, they will make them themselves,” said Trump, according to Reuters.

Trump also praised the former CEO as one of the brilliant minds and compared him to the Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Trump claimed that Huang has made some “bad decisions” and said that the US is a country of second chances.

"I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," Trump said during a White House news conference following his trip to Asia. "You know, we're a country of second chances."

"We have to protect our brilliant people because no country has too many of them," Trump said. He said that he wanted Jensen to "make a big apology and go back”

Nvidia stocks continue to slide