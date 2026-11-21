US President Donald Trump on Friday urged the return of the ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and criticised the new leadership of the chipmakers. He also added that the US only wants to sell older chips to China, and his administration was discussing an agreement with China, without providing further details. He argued that if the US don't sell it to China, they will make it themselves.
“What we want to see is only older chip models, and it’s fine even if we don’t sell to them. But they have to be older models. You have to understand, China can also produce chips. If we don’t sell to them, they will make them themselves,” said Trump, according to Reuters.
Trump also praised the former CEO as one of the brilliant minds and compared him to the Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Trump claimed that Huang has made some “bad decisions” and said that the US is a country of second chances.
"I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," Trump said during a White House news conference following his trip to Asia. "You know, we're a country of second chances."
"We have to protect our brilliant people because no country has too many of them," Trump said. He said that he wanted Jensen to "make a big apology and go back”
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Nvidia stocks continue to slide
Trump's remarks come as he returns from China, and the Nvidia stock plunged 14% on Friday, 38.66% over the past month, 46% down over the period. The share was sliding for a seventh consecutive week, with the company’s market cap down by about $2.6 trillion, the worst since 2008, the subprime market crisis. This is despite the quarterly result beating Wall Street expectations. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the accounting practices of Nvidia, Reuters reported, it added that "Investigations are not evidence of wrongdoing and many close without resulting in enforcement action."