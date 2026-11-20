"Once again, the world is apparently expected to suffer a bout of collective amnesia – much like Dory, the forgetful fish from Finding Nemo," he said, citing an animated movie that played on fish’s reputation for being forgetful. "Now we find ourselves facing ominous new allegations," Baqaei said. Tehran has long denied having such programs. Its UN mission said in 2024 that Iran is a responsible member of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Iranian officials have also pointed to the country's history as a victim: Iraqi chemical attacks during the 1980-88 war killed tens of thousands of Iranian soldiers and civilians.

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The accusations come as US officials weigh competing intelligence. The New York Times reported on November 3 that Israeli claims about Iranian chemical weapons have divided US officials, with some doubting their credibility and others urging that the warnings be taken seriously. The same report said CENTCOM reportedly had a plan for possible strikes against Iran beginning as early as Nov. 4, though Trump has not publicly confirmed a decision.

US assessments reportedly rest on years of findings. The US director of national intelligence warned in 2024 that Iran probably aims to continue research and development of chemical and biological agents for offensive purposes. Since 2018, US administrations have certified to Congress that Iran is not in compliance with its chemical weapons treaty obligations. Those assessments describe research activity, not confirmed stockpiles or attack plans.

US assessments in 2002 substantially overstated Iraq's weapons capabilities, and post-war investigations found Iraq had destroyed its undeclared chemical stockpile in 1991. Critics of Tehran counter that Iran's case differs. Declassified US intelligence reports assess that Iran produced, weaponised, used and stockpiled chemical warfare agents during the Iran-Iraq War.

