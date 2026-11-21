The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has given Meta seven days to respond to four demands over alleged restrictions on Indian social media accounts and the blocking of political content. The organisation has accused the technology giant of silencing opposition voices and acting on government instructions.

In a post on X, the IYC took a swipe at Meta, calling it the BJP's "BETA" and accusing the company of "locking down (silencing) voices".

"You have 7 days, META, mend your ways," it said.

What are the IYC's four demands?

Under its 'Digital Azaadi' campaign, the Congress youth wing has asked Meta to disclose how many Indian accounts were withheld on government orders over the past six months and how many remain blocked.

It has also sought an explanation for the alleged automated blocking of posts mentioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

The IYC's other demands include lifting what it describes as unlawful restrictions on opposition leaders, journalists and content creators, and ensuring that Meta follows the Indian Constitution instead of acting on political instructions from the BJP.

"Accounts are being withheld without notice. Voices are being silenced without explanation," the organisation said.

Protests at Meta offices

The ultimatum comes a day after IYC workers held protests outside Meta offices in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Mumbai on November 20. Protesters carried placards and raised slogans against alleged censorship.

Videos circulating online showed demonstrators moving through office corridors and near a cafeteria. Videos also showed a flowerpot being broken outside the building. Police took around 20 to 21 protesters into preventive custody before releasing them roughly three hours later.

The protests followed allegations that Meta had suspended or restricted Instagram accounts and removed posts belonging to senior IYC functionaries, including national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma.

IYC claims accounts restored after protests

The organisation also claimed that Meta restored the Instagram accounts of Chib and Sharma around 15 minutes after its workers visited the company's offices.

In a post on X, the IYC alleged that the accounts had been withheld on November 19 at the BJP's direction and questioned the timing of their restoration.

"19 Nov: Meta illegally withholds Instagram accounts of IYC Incharge & President on BJP orders. 20 Nov: IYC workers pay a little visit to @Meta offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai & Gurgaon. 15 minutes later: BOTH accounts restored! WHAT A COINCIDENCE, META!" it said.

The organisation asked Meta who had ordered the restrictions and whether Indian users would have to visit its offices every time their accounts were blocked.

The IYC reiterated its seven-day deadline, saying Meta must respect the Constitution if it wants to operate in India.