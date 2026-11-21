A US congressional commission has warned that China's deepening military partnership with Pakistan is heightening the risk of a two-front security challenge for India. The US panel has urged Washington to expand operational defence ties with New Delhi in the Indian Ocean to counter the threat.

The findings are part of a report by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, in a chapter titled "China's Other Front: India and the Future of US Strategy in the Indo-Pacific". It warns that China's growing security backing for Pakistan has made a two-front scenario an increasingly pressing concern for India.

Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor

Pointing to the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, in which India conducted Operation Sindoor after Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and killed 26 people, the report notes that the episode showed how China could bolster Pakistan during a crisis without entering hostilities directly. This, it noted, could complicate Indian planning for any future clash with Pakistan.

According to the commission, Beijing views India's rise as a strategic challenge and uses military, economic and maritime pressure to constrain it. At the same time, the panel noted that India is one of the few nations with the demographic, economic, military and geographic scale to shape the long-term balance of power with China, while cautioning that New Delhi pursues its own strategic interests and "strategic autonomy".

Why India matters to Washington

The panel highlighted India's standing as the world's most populous nation, largest democracy, nuclear-armed state and home to one of the world's largest militaries. It noted that New Delhi shares a 2,100-mile contested border with Beijing and sits astride key Indian Ocean sea lanes that carry much of China's energy and trade.

While the Western Pacific remains the primary arena of US-China rivalry, the USCC assessed that India presents Beijing with another strategic challenge on land and at sea. It emphasised that India's rivalry with China stems from its own strategic interests and commitment to strategic autonomy, not from alignment with Washington.

For the United States, the panel said, a stronger India could help shape a more favourable Asian balance of power while offering a significant alternative to Chinese manufacturing and supply chains, even as closer US-India ties do not automatically mean alignment on every broader American goal.

What the USCC recommends

To counter Beijing's regional pressure and expand strategic alignment, the commission recommended that Congress direct the US Secretary of Defence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to work with their Indian counterparts to strengthen undersea and maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean.