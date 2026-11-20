Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will make a state visit to India from November 22 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his first visit to the country since assuming office in March 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

A 34-member government delegation led by Shah will depart from Kathmandu for New Delhi, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said on Friday. Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Modi on Monday, November 23, to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit comes at the backdrop of diplomatic tensions between India and Nepal after Shah’s remarks in the House of Representatives on May 31.

The itinerary

Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu during the visit. After the delegation-level talks, the two prime ministers will jointly inaugurate projects relating to energy, and bilateral instruments covering various aspects of cooperation will be signed and exchanged. The two leaders will then address a joint press conference, followed by a luncheon hosted by Modi in honour of the visiting Nepali leader.

The Nepali Prime Minister will also lay a wreath at Rajghat and attend the Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at strengthening commercial and economic ties.

The MEA described the visit as a continuation of the tradition of regular high-level exchanges and a reflection of the importance India attaches to Nepal under its Neighbourhood First policy. It noted that cooperation has progressed across trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports.

India-Nepal tensions: The background

The visit offers an opportunity to revive diplomatic dialogue that has remained stalled for years, particularly over Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Susta.

The dispute intensified in November 2019, when India's Survey of India published the seventh edition of its political map following the separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir. Nepal objected after the map included Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within Indian territory, and sent three diplomatic notes through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tensions escalated further in May 2020, when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road connecting Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh via Nepal's Gunji area, intended to facilitate the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage in Tibet. Nepal protested and called for dialogue.

Nepal's Parliament then endorsed a revised political map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

Shah's own remarks in the House of Representatives on May 31 brought the issue back into political controversy. Responding to CPN-UML lawmaker Padma Aryal on the construction of a trade route by India and China through a bilateral understanding, Shah said he had learned after becoming prime minister that Nepal had not only faced encroachment by India but had also encroached on considerable Indian territory. Opposition parties obstructed proceedings, and Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal later clarified that Shah was referring to cross-border encroachment. Parliament resumed after the clarification, though the opposition's demand to strike the remarks from the record was not met.