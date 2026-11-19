"India EU FTA bahut acha hai," German Ambassador Dr Jasper Wieck said at the WION India-EU FTA Summit on Thursday (Nov 19), offering his take on the landmark trade agreement in Hindi while speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal.

Going beyond the brief endorsement, Wieck linked the agreement to India's ambitions of becoming self-reliant and a developed economy. He said the pact would give fresh momentum to India's development, benefiting its industries and the wider economic ecosystem.

"In addition, it really I think we all subscribe in implementing this agreement to Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Vixit Bharat because this really gives a new momentum to the development of India and its industry and its entire ecosystem as a whole," the German envoy said.

The exchange came during a discussion on the agreement's expected impact on trade and investment between India and the European Union.

What did the German Ambassador say about the India-EU FTA?

Sibal asked Wieck to sum up his assessment of the agreement in Hindi, referring to the ambassador's earlier efforts to speak the language after arriving in India.

The response was brief but clear: "India-EU FTA bahut acha hai," which translates to “India-EU FTA is very good”.

The agreement is expected to give Indian exporters preferential access to the European market for more than 99 per cent of Indian exports by trade value. Textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts and engineering goods are among the sectors expected to benefit.

India and the EU have also set their sights on taking bilateral trade to $250-300 billion by 2030, from around $219.6 billion in 2024-25.