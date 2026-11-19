European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet on Thursday (Nov 19) hailed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a message of predictability, leadership and a rules-based international order at a time of geopolitical uncertainty and rapidly shifting global economic policies.

The landmark agreement could be signed in Brussels in mid-December, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited for the December 16 engagement. After the signing, the pact will go before the European Parliament for ratification.

Speaking at the WION India-EU FTA Summit in a conversation with WION's Sidhant Sibal, Paquet said the agreement would provide businesses and investors with a reliable, legally backed framework to plan their activities over the coming years.

When asked about the significance of the trade deal amid changing global power dynamics, including the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Paquet said India and Europe were sending a message of leadership to the world.

“The message of India and Europe is one of leadership. Leadership for the world. It is also a message that leadership needs rules and predictability,” he said.

He added that the FTA would establish a framework based on law rather than the whims of individuals, allowing investors and businesses to plan for the next decade and beyond.

“Everyone in the world knows rules matter. A rules-based economic and political order is required for the world and humanity,” Paquet said, adding that the agreement showed the importance of these principles beyond India and Europe.

Why is it called the 'mother of all deals'?

Explaining the description 'mother of all deals', popularised by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Paquet said the India-EU pact stood apart from other trade agreements because of its scale and ambition.

He noted that the EU had negotiated or signed trade agreements with several partners, including Indonesia, Vietnam and Canada, and updated its agreement with Mexico over the past year. However, he said the India-EU pact was on another level because of the size of the two economies and the scale of trade liberalisation it aims to achieve.

Under the agreement, nearly 99 per cent of Indian exports to the EU are expected to receive zero-tariff access. On the European side, around 97 per cent of exports are expected to benefit from zero tariffs, he said.

Paquet also highlighted the potential for closer cooperation in finance, engineering and technology, saying the agreement could strengthen supply chains and support economic growth on both sides.

He described the deal as a “defining moment”, pointing to the geopolitical circumstances in which it was achieved and the growing compatibility between India and Europe.

The envoy said the agreement was also sending a strong signal to businesses. He noted that companies in India were preparing for its implementation, while European trade delegations were showing growing interest in the Indian market.

What did the EU envoy say about CBAM?

When pressed on India's concerns over the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and European labour standards, Paquet said the carbon mechanism remained part of ongoing discussions between India and the European Union.

He explained that CBAM was linked to Europe's efforts to establish a carbon pricing system and achieve its emissions-reduction goals.

Paquet said the mechanism's direct impact on Indian exports was limited, with exports covered by CBAM accounting for around 2 to 3 per cent of India's exports to the EU. He also noted that India was preparing its own carbon pricing mechanism.