WION is bringing together European diplomats, Indian policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and industry experts on Thursday (Nov 19) for a special conclave on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), widely described as the "mother of all deals". Beaming from the WION studio, the EU-India FTA Summit will explore how the landmark deal could reshape trade and investment ties between the two sides, open up new opportunities for businesses and strengthen economic cooperation.

The discussions will also explore the challenges involved in implementing the pact and the scope for deeper people-to-people connections between India and Europe. Negotiations on the EU-India FTA concluded on January 27 this year, following years of discussions that were relaunched in 2022. The deal is expected to come into effect by February-March 2027.

Why the EU-India FTA matters

The agreement carries considerable economic significance, with India and the European Union together accounting for nearly 25 per cent of global GDP and around one-third of global trade. It is expected to give Indian businesses greater access to one of the world's major markets, with more than 99 per cent of Indian exports by trade value set to receive preferential access to the European market.

Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts and engineering goods are among those expected to benefit.



The agreement is also expected to create opportunities for businesses on both sides, boost investment and strengthen industrial cooperation.

India and the EU aim to increase bilateral trade to $250–300 billion by 2030, from around $219.6 billion in 2024–25. The summit will bring together key voices from diplomacy and industry to examine how the agreement can help achieve this ambition.

Three panels to examine deal's vision and impact

The first panel, "EU's Vision for the FTA," will feature Ambassador of the European Union to India Jean-Eric Paquet. The discussion will focus on the European Union's vision for the agreement, its expectations from the partnership and the broader direction of India-EU relations.

The second panel, "EU-India FTA: Unlocking Opportunities," will bring together European ambassadors to discuss the opportunities the agreement could create and its potential to deepen economic ties.

Participants are:

Dr Jasper Wieck, German Ambassador to India

Dr Robert Zischg, Austrian Ambassador to India

Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Danish Ambassador to India

Kristi Karelsohn, Estonian Ambassador to India

Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland to India

The third panel, "EU-India FTA: Trade, Market Access and Growth," will focus on the business and industry implications of the pact, including opportunities linked to trade, investment, market access and industrial collaboration.

Participants are:

Hardeep S. Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India

Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors

Vibha Mehra, Country Manager, Nokia Solutions & Networks India Private Limited

Sonia Prashar, Secretary General, FEBI