US tech stocks plunged on Friday, as Nasdaq erased all 2026 gains, raising questions about the viability of the tech gold rush. The hype around Anthropic's IPO faded as investors booked profits, instead of reviving the AI rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 shed 5.61% to close at 25,028.98, extending its run toward bear territory about 19.84% below its October 6 peak. While the S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.7% to end at 6,910.39 and 1.93% to end at 48,147.33, down 11.62% and 11.41% from their peak, respectively, closing in correction territory.
Anthropic pullback- lost $160 billion
Anthropic fell rapidly, wiping out the initial first-day gains and over $160 billion in market value. It was caught in the broader tech sell-off, plunging as much as 12% to 14% intraday to near $85, close to its IPO price of $83. Its shares jumped 17% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, then lost 8.5% on Friday, giving back a large part of that gain and adding pressure on the broader AI trade. The slump leaves a cloud over one of the largest listings ever, which had already been pushed back a month and drew investor pushback over its proposed valuation.
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Nvidia takes the heaviest blow
Nvidia sank about 14% on Friday to its lowest close in 18 months. It was the chip maker's worst day since January 2025, and one market note linked it to a Reuters report that the SEC is examining the company's accounting. The drop adds to a rough month. Nvidia had already lost its spot as the world's most valuable company to Apple, the first time that had happened since June 2025. It also fell 9.26% on November 5, wiping out roughly $447 billion in market value in a single session.