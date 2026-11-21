The Godzilla franchise has returned to the big screen with another instalment, bringing the iconic monster back for a new cinematic battle. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero arrived in Indian cinemas on November 20. However, the Japanese film has started its theatrical journey on a modest note. On its first day, the film earned less than Rs 1 crore at the Indian box office.

Godzilla Minus Zero India box office collection day 1

Godzilla Minus Zero earned ₹70 lakh net in India on its opening day, November 20. The film's total gross collection stood at ₹84 lakh, as per Sacnilk's box-office estimates. The film registered an overall occupancy of 19.2% across 726 shows on Friday.

While the opening-day earnings remained below the ₹1 crore mark, the film has now entered its first weekend in theatres.

Godzilla Minus Zero review

As per WION's Snigdha Sweta Behera, "Godzilla Minus Zero is an sequel that understands the emotional and historical foundations of the franchise but does not always get its balance right. Takashi Yamazaki delivers impressive visual effects, destructive monster sequences and a story that continues to explore the consequences of war. The returning characters also give the film an emotional connection that makes the larger conflict more meaningful."

"For Godzilla fans, the monster confrontations and large-scale visuals make it worth watching on the biggest screen possible. Nevertheless, those expecting the same combination of emotional storytelling and tightly constructed action as the previous film might find this sequel slightly underwhelming. Overall, it's a visually impressive and emotionally ambitious sequel that delivers on spectacle but struggles with its storytelling balance."

Godzilla Minus Zero: Cast and plot

Directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero takes place in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. The story follows Koichi and Noriko as they attempt to rebuild their lives after the destruction caused by Godzilla. However, their efforts are interrupted when the giant creature returns, bringing another threat to Japan.