/Godzilla Minus Zero brings monster-sized fan frenzy to Tokyo film festival ahead of Japan release

Godzilla has returned to the big screen, and fans in Tokyo have turned out in large numbers to welcome the iconic monster. Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, attracted packed audiences at the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival, where two screenings sold out ahead of its theatrical release in Japan. The film's lead stars, Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe, also joined the festival presentation.

Fans pack the hall at the Tokyo Film Festival for Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla has returned to the big screen, and fans in Tokyo have turned out in large numbers to welcome the iconic monster. Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, attracted packed audiences at the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival, where two screenings sold out ahead of its theatrical release in Japan. The film's lead stars, Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe, also joined the festival presentation.

The screenings took place on November 1, with the film serving as the centrepiece selection of this year's festival. The response was particularly enthusiastic, with fans arriving in Godzilla-inspired costumes and carrying monster figurines and merchandise. Some attendees also chanted the name of director Takashi Yamazaki as the cast appeared at the event.

Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe took the stage to welcome festivalgoers and speak about the upcoming release. Kamiki, who returns as Koichi Shikishima, admitted that the growing anticipation surrounding the sequel had left him feeling both excited and slightly nervous.

Hamabe, who reprises her role as Noriko, acknowledged the international following that the previous film had built and said she was curious to see how audiences would respond to the new instalment. The two actors were also joined by Sae Nagatani, who returns as Akiko, the adopted daughter of their characters. Her appearance completed the on-screen Shikishima family reunion at the festival.

All about Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla Minus Zero serves as a direct sequel to the Academy Award-winning Godzilla Minus One (2023), acting as the 39th entry in Toho's franchise and the 6th installment of the Reiwa era. The Japanese epic kaiju film is written, directed and featured visual effects by Takashi Yamazaki. It is set in 1949, two years after the events of the predecessor film—as post-war Japan attempts to rebuild and preserve its hard-won peace. It is about the story in which Godzilla regenerates and resurfaces from the ocean, while a new monstrous threat—King Ghidorah—also attacks parts of the country.

It is the first Japanese-produced Godzilla film shot specifically for IMAX. The film premiered at festivals like the New York Film Festival and Tokyo International Film Festival before releasing theatrically in Japan on November 3, 2026 (by Toho), and wide in North America on November 6, 2026 (by GKIDS).