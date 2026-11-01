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Aishwarya Rai's 52nd birthday: From Cannes jury to First Ladies honour, 5 lesser-known facts about the global icon

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Nov 01, 2026, 15:05 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2026, 15:52 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 52 on November 1. Celebrating her special day, take a look at seven lesser-known facts about the actress and her journey to becoming a standout in the entertainment industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lesser-known facts
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lesser-known facts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of India’s most celebrated actresses, renowned globally for her remarkable career in the entertainment industry. From her early success in beauty pageants to her achievements on the international stage, she has given several reasons for her fans and the audience to admire her and shower her with love. On her special day, take a look at some lesser-known facts.

Aishwarya Rai is the first Indian actress on Cannes Jury
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai is the first Indian actress on Cannes Jury

Aishwarya Rai made history in 2003 when she became the first Indian actress to serve as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival. She became part of the jury that year alongside several prominent names such as Patrice Chéreau, Erri De Luca, Jiang Wen, Jean Rochefort, Meg Ryan, and many more from the global film industry.

Did you know Aishwarya Rai is the first mainstream Bollywood actress to lead Hollywood films
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(Photograph: X)

Did you know Aishwarya Rai is the first mainstream Bollywood actress to lead Hollywood films

The actress also became the first Indian actress to make a mark in international cinema by taking on leading roles in Hollywood productions. In 2004, she starred in films such as Bride & Prejudice, directed by Gurinder Chadha, and then featured in The Mistress of Spices and Provoked. These projects introduced her to audiences beyond India.

Aishwarya Rai is the first Indian actress with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds
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(Photograph: X)

Aishwarya Rai is the first Indian actress with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Before anyone else in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai got her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London. She became the first Indian actress to be honoured with a figure at the iconic museum.

Did you know Aishwarya Rai is the first Indian actress to be on Time's 100 Most Influential list?
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Did you know Aishwarya Rai is the first Indian actress to be on Time's 100 Most Influential list?

While adding another international milestone, Rai in 2004 became the first Indian actress to be featured in TIME magazine's annual list of the 100 Most Influential People. She was included in the Artists and Entertainers category alongside global names such as Nicole Kidman, Norah Jones, and JK Rowling.

Honoured with First Ladies in 2018
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(Photograph: X)

Honoured with First Ladies in 2018

In 2018, Aishwarya was honoured with the prestigious First Ladies Award by then President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The recognition was presented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development for her achievement as the first Indian actor to be recognised as a global icon from India and for becoming the first Indian actress to serve on the Cannes Film Festival jury.

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Aishwarya Rai's 52nd birthday: From Cannes jury to First Ladies honour, 5 lesser-known facts about the global icon
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