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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan birthday special: 7 memorable performances that made her a cinema favourite

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Nov 01, 2026, 11:26 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2026, 11:29 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 52 on November 1. On this special day, revisit seven of her memorable film roles, from Paro in Devdas to Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of India's most celebrated actresses, known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and international cinema. From romantic dramas and period films to thrillers, she has played a wide range of characters throughout her decade-long career. On the occasion of her 52nd birthday, take a look at some of her most memorable performances that continue to be loved by audiences across the globe.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
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Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Nandini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama. The portrayal depicts her as a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn after she falls in love with Sameer, played by Salman Khan. The film follows their romance and the emotional complications that arise when Nandini is later married to Vanraj, played by Ajay Devgn.

Jodhaa Akbar
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Jodhaa Akbar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The historical film features Rai as Jodhaa Bai, a Rajput princess who enters into a political marriage with Mughal emperor Akbar, played by Hrithik Roshan. It further explores how their relationship gradually develops from a marriage shaped by political alliances into a bond built on mutual respect and love.

Devdas
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Devdas

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

As Paro, Aishwarya Rai portrays a woman deeply in love with Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan). The film premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival, bringing its story and performances to an international audience. It follows the heartbreaking love story of Devdas and Paro, whose relationship is torn apart by family expectations and social differences, leaving Devdas struggling to cope with heartbreak and move on.

Guru
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Guru

Where to watch: Netflix

The global star stepped into the role of Sujata, a woman who stands beside her husband Gurukant Desai (Abhishek Bachchan) as he sets out to turn his ambitious dreams into reality. Set against the backdrop of India's business world, the film traces Guru's rise from humble beginnings to becoming an influential industrialist, with Sujata witnessing every twist and turn along the way.

Dhoom 2
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Dhoom 2

Where to watch: Netflix

The much-acclaimed thriller stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sunehri, a clever and daring thief who is drawn into the world of master criminal Aryan (Hrithik Roshan). As Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) and Ali (Uday Chopra) set out to catch the elusive thief, Sunehri finds herself caught between a high-stakes heist and an unexpected romance.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part I & II
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Ponniyin Selvan: Part I & II

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

She portrays Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoor, whose beauty and political influence make her a powerful force in the Chola kingdom. Driven by revenge and a desire to settle old scores, Nandini becomes central to a gripping tale of royal rivalries, conspiracies, betrayal, and the fight for the Chola throne.

Raincoat
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Raincoat

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aishwarya plays Neerja, a married woman who unexpectedly reunites with her former lover, Manu (Ajay Devgn), years after their relationship ends. The film follows their emotionally charged conversation as they revisit their past, conceal their present struggles, and reflect on the choices that changed their lives.

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