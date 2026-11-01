/Theatrical releases in November 2026: Ramayana: Part 1 to Om Chapter 1- 7 films hitting cinemas this month

November 2026 brings an exciting theatrical lineup, featuring Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1, Dhanush and Mammootty’s OM: Chapter 1, Mysaa, and more films across genres.
November 2026 is packed with an exciting mix of releases across genres, bringing together some of the finest actors! From mythological dramas to full-on family entertainers, audiences have a wide range to choose from and binge-watch throughout the month. Take a look at the releases coming up this month!
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana: Part 1 is one of the most awaited big-screen releases, set to bring the classic Ramayana saga to life in all its grandeur. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is slated to storm theatres on November 5.
Sunny Deol is set to return with another gripping release, titled Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, in which he shares screen space with Pragya Jaiswal for the first time. The makers of Suryaa treated audiences to a compelling teaser on Deol’s birthday, offering a glimpse of what promises to be a hard-hitting action thriller inspired by true events in our medical system. The film will release in theatres on November 20.
Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar are coming together for Kaali Kheti, a rural horror thriller and offbeat release that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its unsettling plot. Uniting two of the finest performers in Indian cinema, Kaali Kheti is set to release on November 20.
Dhanush and Mammootty are set to share screen space in Om Chapter 1. Titled OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is positioning itself as a cross-industry theatrical release, bringing together Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Indrans. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film heads to theatres on November 20.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are joining forces for the first time in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a complete family entertainer directed by the celebrated filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. The film’s posters and songs have generated considerable buzz among audiences, especially for bringing back the charm of a good old wholesome entertainer. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film releases in theatres on November 27.
Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh are set to appear together in one of November’s most intriguing releases, Gunmaaster G9. Also starring Aparshakti Khurana, the film promises a rollercoaster of thrill, intensity, and high-octane action sequences. Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 releases in theatres on November 27.
Rashmika Mandanna is set to star in Mysaa, where she steps into the role of a hardened tribal fighter. The film includes large-scale action sequences, underwater clashes, and an intense battlefield aesthetic, making it a complete watch. Helmed by filmmaker Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa releases in theatres on November 27.