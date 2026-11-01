/Theatrical releases in November 2026: Ramayana: Part 1 to Om Chapter 1- 7 films hitting cinemas this month

Sunny Deol is set to return with another gripping release, titled Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, in which he shares screen space with Pragya Jaiswal for the first time. The makers of Suryaa treated audiences to a compelling teaser on Deol’s birthday, offering a glimpse of what promises to be a hard-hitting action thriller inspired by true events in our medical system. The film will release in theatres on November 20.