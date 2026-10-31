/Trick or vote? White House Halloween celebrations unfold days before crucial US midterm elections

Halloween celebrations at the White House take on a political backdrop as Donald Trump faces the November 3 US midterm elections, with foreign policy and control of Congress in focus.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump distributed candy to children dressed in Halloween costumes during an event on the White House’s South Lawn on October 29, 2026. The annual trick-or-treat celebration in Washington, DC, was attended by military and law enforcement personnel, administration officials and their children.
The Halloween celebration came just days before the November 3 US midterm elections, as Trump faces a crucial political test. With Republicans fighting to retain control of Congress, even the White House’s public appearances carry added political significance, offering a glimpse of the administration’s image and outreach at a decisive moment.
A boy dressed in a Soviet military uniform and a girl wearing traditional Russian attire were among the children welcomed by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House Halloween celebration.
The girl, who joined the queue to collect treats from the presidential couple, wore a costume inspired by a Russian sarafan dress, paired with a headpiece resembling a kokoshnik.
Trump has pursued negotiations with Moscow to end the war while easing some economic pressure on Russia, including lifting sanctions on Russian diesel exports. His approach has drawn criticism from Democrats and some Republicans concerned about Ukraine’s security. On October 30, his administration approved a $2.1 billion sale of Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, funded by European allies and Kyiv. The policy debate could intensify after the November 3 midterms, when Congress’s balance of power will shape scrutiny of the White House’s decisions.
Trump’s handling of the eight-month-long war with Iran has emerged as another issue in the run-up to the November 3 US midterm elections. After ruling out fresh US attacks before the vote, Trump has kept the door open to military action while pursuing diplomatic contacts through Qatar. Tehran and Washington remain divided over nuclear concessions, sanctions and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has also pushed up fuel costs, bringing the economic consequences of Trump's foreign policy into the election debate.