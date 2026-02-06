LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most runs in Women's Premier League

Published: Feb 06, 2026, 13:24 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 13:24 IST

From Smriti Mandhana to Nat Sciver-Brunt, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Women's Premier League. This list also includes Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma

1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Nat Sciver-Brunt stands tall as the leading run-scorer in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, having amassed an impressive 1,348 runs in 36 matches, including 11 half-centuries and a century.

2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Meg Lanning has been one of the most prolific batters in WPL history, scoring 1,200 runs in 35 matches to rank among the tournament’s leading run-getters.Her tally also includes 11 half-centuries.

3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur sits third on the list with 1,193 runs in 35 WPL matches, averaging 45.88 with a brilliant strike rate of 145.48. She has also registered 11 half-centuries.

4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shafali Verma has emerged as one of the most exciting batters in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, scoring 1,124 runs in 37 matches with her fearless and attacking approach. Her tally also includes seven half-centuries.

5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana follows with 1,023 runs in 35 WPL matches, averaging 31.00 at a strike rate of 136.76, with seven half-centuries to her name.

