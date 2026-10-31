/PICS | Fresh clashes break out in France as over 320,000 take part in protests

Protests against rising living costs and police violence entered a third weekend in France, with fresh clashes reported in Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Toulouse.
France saw another round of violent demonstrations on Saturday (Oct 31), with thousands taking to the streets over the rising cost of living. The marches marked the third consecutive weekend of protests. While much of the mobilisation remained peaceful, clashes broke out towards the end.
The French interior ministry put the nationwide turnout at 320,000, including 70,000 in Paris. Youth organisations and student unions offered a different estimate, claiming nearly 500,000 people participated, with around 200,000 marching in the capital.
Saturday's turnout was lower than the previous two rounds of protests, according to official figures. Authorities counted 410,000 demonstrators across France a week earlier. The October 17 marches drew around 550,000 people, when riots also erupted in several parts of the country.
The Paris march took a violent turn as it approached its final destination. Dozens of masked people dressed in black used hammers to pull up paving stones and throw them at police. An incendiary device was also hurled at security forces, AFP reported.
Police responded with tear gas and several baton charges. The Paris police prefecture blamed a group of several hundred rioters at the rear of the march for attacking officers with projectiles, including a Molotov cocktail. Officers were “manoeuvering to restore public order”, it said.
Paris was not alone in witnessing confrontations. Demonstrators clashed with police in Marseille, while officers in Lyon fired tear gas after protesters threw projectiles. In Toulouse, police used water cannon against an unauthorised gathering attended by several thousand people, mostly young demonstrators.
Halloween brought an unusual sight to the demonstrations, with some protesters dressed as clowns and witches while marching through French cities. Despite clashes at several locations, much of the nationwide mobilisation remained peaceful. Authorities said the dispersal of the main Paris march was otherwise proceeding without difficulty.