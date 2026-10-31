/From Mahanati to Akka: How Keerthy Suresh transformed herself with every performance

From the iconic Savitri in Mahanati to the fierce Ponni in Saani Kaayidham, the resilient Vennela in Dasara, and her recent role in Akka, Keerthy Suresh’s filmography reflects her ability to embrace characters with contrasting personalities, motivations, and emotional journeys.
National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has impressed audiences with her latest transformation in the crime thriller Akka, where she steps into the role of a regal leader, Bhavani. Over the years, she has explored a wide range of characters across genres, showcasing her versatility as a performer. From powerful women-led stories to commercial entertainers, here are seven projects that highlight the many facets of Keerthy Suresh as an actress.
In Akka, Keerthy Suresh takes on the role of Bhavani in a female-gangster drama. The project adds another intriguing chapter to her career, with a narrative that places women at the centre of its world. It further reflects her willingness to explore distinctive characters and stories that move beyond conventional cinematic portrayals.
As legendary actress Savitri in Mahanati, Keerthy delivered a career-defining performance that captured the celebrated star’s charisma, vulnerability, and personal struggles. Her nuanced portrayal brought the life of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic actresses to a new generation, earning her widespread acclaim and the National Film Award for Best Actress.
As Vennela in Dasara, Keerthy brought warmth, resilience, and emotional strength to a character navigating love, ambition, and tragedy against a gritty rural backdrop. Her performance balanced the film’s intense narrative with moments of tenderness, establishing her as an integral part of the story.
In Nenu Local, Keerthy showcased her effortless charm and comic timing as Keerthi, bringing a lively and relatable quality to the romantic entertainer. Her performance complemented the film’s youthful energy, demonstrating her ease in mainstream Telugu cinema and her ability to connect with audiences through a lighter, more playful role.
In Miss India, Keerthy played Manasa Samyuktha, an ambitious young woman determined to build her own business despite the obstacles in her path. The film gave her the opportunity to portray a woman driven by entrepreneurial aspirations, highlighting themes of independence, determination, and challenging societal expectations.
In Saani Kaayidham, Keerthy stepped into a dark, intense world as Ponni, a woman driven by grief and a desire for revenge. A departure from her more mainstream roles, the film saw her embrace raw emotion and a physically demanding performance, showcasing a darker and more unrestrained side of her acting.
With Dorothy, Keerthy adds another distinctive character to her filmography. The Tamil crime drama, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, sees her take on the titular role in a story centred on two inseparable friends whose lives change with Dorothy’s arrival. The project further highlights her willingness to explore unconventional narratives and characters that offer a different perspective on her on-screen persona.