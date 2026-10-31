/From Mahanati to Akka: How Keerthy Suresh transformed herself with every performance

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has impressed audiences with her latest transformation in the crime thriller Akka, where she steps into the role of a regal leader, Bhavani. Over the years, she has explored a wide range of characters across genres, showcasing her versatility as a performer. From powerful women-led stories to commercial entertainers, here are seven projects that highlight the many facets of Keerthy Suresh as an actress.