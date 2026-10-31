/The Unscripted Self: Seven books that let Bollywood actresses tell their stories differently

From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood actresses have opened up about their lives, careers and experiences through books. Here are seven stories that reveal the women behind the stars.
Audiences may know Bollywood actresses for their acclaimed performances in movies and TV shows, but there is much more to them beyond the screen. From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, these female stars have opened up about their lives, careers, and experiences in their writing. Their stories go beyond glamour, offering readers a glimpse into the women behind their public personas.
In Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reflects on her journey across cultures and industries, from her childhood in India and teenage years in the United States to her global career. She writes about bullying, racism, ambition, and the challenges of finding belonging in unfamiliar spaces. Beyond professional milestones, the memoir explores the courage required to embrace change and keep redefining oneself.
Shefali Shah's memoir-in-essays takes an intimate, nonlinear approach to storytelling, touching on relationships, divorce, parenting, friendship, body image, self-doubt, and ageing. Rather than presenting a perfectly structured life story, she allows personal reflections and contradictions to coexist. The book explores the freedom of being imperfect and evolving, reminding readers that a meaningful life need not have every chapter neatly resolved.
Neena Gupta's autobiography offers an unfiltered account of personal choices, single motherhood, relationships, and professional struggles. She reflects on raising her daughter Masaba, navigating social expectations, and finding renewed opportunities later in her career. The book stands out for its directness, demonstrating how telling one's own story can challenge assumptions and reclaim experiences that others may have misunderstood.
Combining personal experience with expert advice, Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy guide explores the practical and emotional sides of pregnancy and parenting. Though not a conventional memoir, it shows how personal experience can become a resource for others navigating similar journeys.
Together, these books show that personal storytelling is about more than documenting achievements. It is about embracing complexity, questioning expectations, and allowing women to define themselves in their own words.
Through an illustrated narrative, Kalki Koechlin explores pregnancy, motherhood, bodily autonomy, and the realities women often hesitate to discuss openly. Blending humour with social commentary, the book brings private experiences into a broader conversation about women's lives and expectations.
Co-written with journalist Khalid Mohamed, Asha Parekh's autobiography revisits her life and career during the celebrated decades of the 1960s and 70s. Beyond professional success, the book explores personal decisions, independence, and life outside conventional expectations, offering a perspective on the woman behind a celebrated public image.
Vyjayanthimala's memoir reflects a life shaped by classical Bharatanatyam, cinema, and public service. Her journey illustrates how artistic discipline and personal identity can extend beyond a single profession. The book offers a glimpse into the experiences that shaped her across different stages of life.