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Diwali ready: Triptii, Disha & more show how to slay in vibrant lehengas

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 31, 2026, 16:32 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 16:32 IST

Diwali is all about shining your brightest, and this year Bollywood's vibrant lehengas are the perfect cue to sparkle like a firework. Even if you don't get the exact celebrity looks, take inspiration from the colours looks to create your own festive, light-filled outfit.

Diwali in Vibrant Lehenga Pieces
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(Photograph: X)

Diwali in Vibrant Lehenga Pieces

Diwali season calls for a time when you’d definitely want to let your outfit shine the brightest! Bollywood actresses have often dished out cues to exude the same spark as a firework, and what better season to follow suit!

Disha Patani
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Disha Patani

Disha Patani shows just how to look like an absolute firework in a bright red lehenga piece with embroidered details all across the skirt and the blouse. Letting the outfit talk for itself, the actress peppers her look with heavy earrings, chunky kadas and a kind of energy that makes her feel ethereal.

Triptii Dimri
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(Photograph: X)

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri brings a fashion contrast with elevated outfit and understated colour by donning a deep blue lehenga piece. Wish to keep it comfortable yet festive? Take cues from Dimri to strike a balance, and amplify the outfit's mood with selective oxidised jewellery.

Kriti Sanon
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(Photograph: X)

Kriti Sanon

They say 'The light is you' - and Kriti Sanon shows just how to take it seriously! The actress dons a heavily worked-up lehenga piece dazzling with mirror work in its entirety. While her outfit embodies a character of its own, Sanon lets it shine by layering her look with a heavy jewellery set.

Janhvi Kapoor
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Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shows how to define understated regality by donning a full white skirt and pairing it up with a fully sequined golden blouse that simply commands attention. The actress keeps her hair sleek and elevates the outfit's mood with a maximalist jewellery set.

Tamannaah Bhatia
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(Photograph: X)

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to define the festive vibe by donning a full-blown purple lehenga piece laden with intricate

Raashii Khanna
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(Photograph: X)

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna keeps it off-beat by donning a bright pink lehenga piece decorated with mirror work all across. While the outfit grabs attention for the right reasons, Khanna adds up to its appeal by accessorising it with oxidised jewellery.

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Diwali ready: Triptii, Disha & more show how to slay in vibrant lehengas
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