Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League

Published: Feb 06, 2026, 14:14 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 14:16 IST

From Hayley Matthews to Amelia Kerr, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League. This list also includes Sophie Ecclestone, Marizanne Kapp and Nat Sciver-Brunt

Amelia Kerr - 54 wickets
(Photograph: BCCI)

Amelia Kerr - 54 wickets

Amelia Kerr, known for her mystery spin bowling, leads the wicket-taking charts of Women's Premier League with 54 wickets in 36 matches at a bowling average of 17.14.

Hayley Matthews - 46 wickets
(Photograph: X)

Hayley Matthews - 46 wickets

West Indies' star all-rounder Hayley Matthews is second on this list with 46 wickets in 34 matches, at a bowling average of 18.76 and an economy rate of 7.61.

Sophie Ecclestone - 43 wickets
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sophie Ecclestone - 43 wickets

England's Sophie Ecclestone is third on this list. In WPL, Ecclestone has played 33 matches and picked up 43 wickets at a bowling average of 20.30 and an economy rate of 6.87.

Nat Sciver-Brunt - 40 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Nat Sciver-Brunt - 40 wickets

England's star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is next on this list with 40 wickets in 36 WPL matches, at a bowling average of 24.00 and an economy of 8.06.

Marizanne Kapp - 38 wickets
(Photograph: BCCI)

Marizanne Kapp - 38 wickets

Proteas’ Marizanne Kapp is fifth on the list with 38 wickets in 34 WPL matches at an average of 21.15 and an economy rate of 6.04, including a five-wicket haul.

