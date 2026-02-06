/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League

From Hayley Matthews to Amelia Kerr, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League. This list also includes Sophie Ecclestone, Marizanne Kapp and Nat Sciver-Brunt
Amelia Kerr, known for her mystery spin bowling, leads the wicket-taking charts of Women's Premier League with 54 wickets in 36 matches at a bowling average of 17.14.
West Indies' star all-rounder Hayley Matthews is second on this list with 46 wickets in 34 matches, at a bowling average of 18.76 and an economy rate of 7.61.
England's Sophie Ecclestone is third on this list. In WPL, Ecclestone has played 33 matches and picked up 43 wickets at a bowling average of 20.30 and an economy rate of 6.87.
England's star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is next on this list with 40 wickets in 36 WPL matches, at a bowling average of 24.00 and an economy of 8.06.
Proteas’ Marizanne Kapp is fifth on the list with 38 wickets in 34 WPL matches at an average of 21.15 and an economy rate of 6.04, including a five-wicket haul.