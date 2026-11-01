/Marvel’s 2,000-drone show takes over Seoul’s Han River ahead of Avengers: Doomsday release | Watch

Marvel is taking its promotions for Avengers: Doomsday beyond movie theatres, with a spectacular drone display in South Korea capturing the attention of superhero fans. The display recreated some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most recognisable characters, including Thanos, Iron Man and Doctor Doom, in a visual tribute to the upcoming film.

Marvel's Halloween celebration in Seoul before

The show was part of Seoul's annual Han River Drone Light Show programme and marked its final

performance of 2026. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, this edition used a record 2,000 drones, making it the largest show in the series so far. The special performance featured some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most recognisable characters, including Thanos, Iron Man and Doctor Doom, in a display connected to the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

The drone display was not the only Marvel-themed attraction at the venue. Visitors could also explore a photo zone inspired by Avengers: Doomsday, featuring imagery based on Doctor Doom's throne and stained-glass designs. A costume parade and event booths were also organised ahead of the evening performance. A social media activity offered Marvel merchandise to the first 1,000 eligible participants.

The Seoul event also reflects the city's growing use of large-scale drone performances as a nighttime attraction. Seven shows held through October 9 had drawn approximately 197,000 visitors, according to city figures, with an average attendance of around 28,000 per performance.

All about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as one of the MCU's biggest crossover events, bringing together characters and franchises from across Marvel's cinematic universe. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal, while Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to direct after previously helming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.