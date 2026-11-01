/Halloween 2026: Robert Downey Jr and Pedro Pascal swap MCU roles, dress up as Doctor Doom and Mister Fantastic

Halloween 2026 became a treat for Marvel fans when Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal surprised everyone with an unexpected costume swap. The actors, who are set to share the screen in Avengers: Doomsday, swapped their superhero identities for the spooky celebration. Their playful transformation quickly caught fans’ attention ahead of their much-anticipated Marvel face-off.

Robert Downey Jr and Pedro Pascal swap MCU roles

Robert Downey Jr gave Marvel fans a Halloween surprise by sharing a fun video with his co-star Pedro Pascal. The clip started with Pascal wearing a mask, and the two actors then showed off their Halloween costumes and posed together as their characters.

Downey Jr captioned the video: “Victor. Richard. Costume swap!” The two actors added a twist by dressing as each other’s characters in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday. Downey Jr wore the blue Fantastic Four suit of Mister Fantastic, while Pascal donned Doctor Doom’s signature green hooded costume and metallic mask.

Avengers: Doomsday's spectacular drone show in South Korea

On Saturday, Marvel’s promotional campaign lit up the sky above Ttukseom Hangang Park, along the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, with a show featuring 2,000 drones.

The 15- to 20-minute spectacle featured imagery tracing the transition from Thanos to Tony Stark and finally to Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr and Pedro Pascal’s work front

Robert Downey Jr is set to portray Marvel villain Victor von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December 2026. He will reprise the role in its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, slated to hit theatres in December 2027.