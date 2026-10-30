/MAMA Awards 2026: K-Pop ceremony expands global reach with YouTube livestream and Google AI collaboration

The MAMA Awards 2026 are set to become more accessible to K-pop fans worldwide, with the annual ceremony scheduled to stream live on YouTube under a new partnership between the organisers and Google. The collaboration will also see Google's Gemini AI integrated into the show's production, from promotional content to performance planning and the opening video.

MAMA Awards 2026 announce YouTube livestream

The announcement was made by Google on October 30. Under the partnership, viewers in South Korea and other regions around the world will be able to watch the ceremony live on YouTube, in addition to the event's existing broadcast and streaming platforms.

However, availability will depend on regional broadcasting rights and transmission conditions, meaning access may be restricted in certain territories. The awards had previously announced a worldwide livestream through Mnet Plus. The addition of YouTube gives international fans another platform through which to follow the ceremony.

Alongside the livestream arrangement, the partnership will bring Google's Gemini AI into different stages of the awards' production process. The technology will be used for planning promotional content, organising performances and creating the ceremony's opening video. The collaboration is also expected to bring together K-pop performances and technology to create new visual experiences for viewers. Google said the partnership would support the global reach of K-pop artists and their creative work through its technology and platforms.

When and where will MAMA Awards 2026 take place?

The MAMA Awards 2026 will be held over two days, November 20 and 21, at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Presented by title sponsor Visa, the ceremony will continue the awards' tradition of bringing together artists and fans from across the world.

First launched in 1999 as a music video awards ceremony by Mnet, the event was renamed the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2009 before being rebranded as the MAMA Awards in 2022. Over the years, it has been hosted in several locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan and the United States.