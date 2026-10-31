/Tehran may move enriched uranium stockpile to another country, open Hormuz under new proposal: Report

Tehran's highly enriched uranium stockpile can be transferred to a mutually agreed third country, according to a preliminary framework for negotiations between the United States and Iran. Another proposal is that Iran reduces its enrichment level and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping within seven days of an initial understanding between the two countries, reported Al Arabia English.

The draft framework, according to the media platform, identifies China as a potential guarantor to ensure the implementation and sustainability of the negotiations between the two waring countries. It talks about holding direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Doha and not Istanbul.

Under the proposed arrangement, US in return of Iran curbing its nuclear programme, will ease sanctions, blockades and economic restrictions.

To make sure that the proposals of the agreement are properly implemented, an independent verification mechanism will be put in place.

The draft also proposes a dispute-resolution mechanism involving mediators and guarantor parties to address delays or violations and prevent renewed military escalation, according to Al Arabia.

In fact a Qatari team is in Tehran to restore a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The delegation, led by a senior advisor to Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, and operating in coordination with Washington, landed on Friday morning for consultations, reported the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

It is also reported that a letter from US Vice President JD Vance , proposing a fresh diplomatic pathway to prevent further American military strikes, was delivered to Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei, by the Qatari envoys.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that Tehran remains eager to pursue negotiations with American authorities but faces severe domestic hurdles.

“There are talks. They want to talk. They keep talking,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.