Federal officials investigating allegations that Democrats recruited a man sharing the same name as Alaska's Republican Senate candidate to confuse voters ahead of the US midterm elections have announced a major deployment of law enforcement resources to the state. The announcement came as President Donald Trump and his allies continued to question the integrity of Tuesday's elections, in which his party is expected to face setbacks.

"Every Alaskan deserves a fair election, and they're going to get one," US Attorney Michael Heyman told reporters in Anchorage. “Federal and state law enforcement, including both the Alaska State Troopers on my right and the FBI on my left, are working to make sure that your vote counts in a way that you meant and intended it to count.” Heyman confirmed that criminal and civil investigations were underway simultaneously. The investigations were partly prompted by claims published in The New York Times that aides to Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola had secretly recruited candidates to act as ‘spoilers’.

Among those allegedly recruited was a candidate named Dan Sullivan, sharing the name of Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan. “This new information has resulted in a significant surge of law enforcement assets to Alaska, and I have assigned several attorneys in my office to assist in the matter as well.” Heyman repeatedly declined to identify the specific crime that may have been committed or the legal provisions under which the investigation was initiated. The investigation follows Trump's description of the alleged scheme as a "fraud" and his demand that Peltola be prosecuted.

The Trump-appointed US attorney for Alaska, Michael J. Heyman, also indicated that criminal charges might never be filed as part of the investigation into the alleged coordinated Democratic effort to field a decoy candidate. The alleged objective was to divide the vote for Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan. During a hastily arranged news conference at his office, Heyman addressed questions about the possibility of criminal charges.