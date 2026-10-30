/Helicopter carrying 5 Badrinath pilgrims crashes near Joshimath

A helicopter carrying 5 passengers has crashed near Joshimath. It took off from Badrinath at 2:15 PM for Dehradun, amidst heavy snowfall when the incident happened. A search operation by the joint team of disaster management department and SDRF is underway.
“We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centres for better treatment,” wrote Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on X.
(This is a developing story)