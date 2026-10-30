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  • /Helicopter carrying 5 Badrinath pilgrims crashes near Joshimath

Helicopter carrying 5 Badrinath pilgrims crashes near Joshimath

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 14:48 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 15:12 IST
Helicopter carrying 5 Badrinath pilgrims crashes near Joshimath

Helicopter carrying 5 Badrinath pilgrims crashes near Joshimath

Story highlights

Search operation is underway to locate the chopper that crashed in Joshimath.

A helicopter carrying 5 passengers has crashed near Joshimath. It took off from Badrinath at 2:15 PM for Dehradun, amidst heavy snowfall when the incident happened. A search operation by the joint team of disaster management department and SDRF is underway.

“We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centres for better treatment,” wrote Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on X.

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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