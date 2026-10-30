/Helicopter carrying 5 Badrinath pilgrims crashes near Joshimath

A helicopter carrying 5 passengers has crashed near Joshimath. It took off from Badrinath at 2:15 PM for Dehradun, amidst heavy snowfall when the incident happened. A search operation by the joint team of disaster management department and SDRF is underway.

“We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centres for better treatment,” wrote Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on X.