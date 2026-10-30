/'No parking, take metro, reach by 6:30 PM': Diljit Dosanjh's instructions to fans before DELHI concert

Diljit Dosanjh is back in India with his Aura India Tour. Kicking off in the national capital, the concert will be held at the JLN Stadium with strict guidelines, and Dosanjh will wrap up the show by 10 PM.

As there is no parking facility at the stadium, the singer has urged concertgoers to arrive by metro instead of their cars.

Dosanjh has arrived in Delhi and has been visiting around in the city and the concert venue, where he will be performing, while sharing regular updates with fans directly on Instagram.

Diljit Dosanjh asks fans to travel by Metro

A day before the concert, the singer did an Instagram Live session on October 29, where he informed fans that metro services will run till midnight. To avoid traffic, he urged fans to ditch their cars and take the metro to the venue, where no parking will be available.

The concert, which had initially not received permission from the Delhi Police over security concerns, will now wrap up sharply by 10 PM. He has also asked people to reach the venue by 6:30 PM and settle down before the performance begins.

Generally, Diljit Dosanjh's headline set is 2.5 to 3 hours long, around 1.5 to 2 hours of non-stop performance plus opening acts. However, for today's Delhi show at JLN Stadium, the timing has been kept short, and the act has to be wrapped up by 10 PM. If the audience is planning to reach by 6:30 PM as Dosanjh suggested, the main act will likely be 2+ hours long.

This has led to constraints, and there is a possibility that Dosanjh will have to cut short his set, during which he performs his songs, so fans might miss out on some tracks.



During the Live, the singer confirmed that he will not be performing 'Jind Mahi Aaja Ve', but 'Sanson Ki Mala' will be part of the setlist. During the Live, he also confirmed that the next time he will be performing in Delhi will be in the year 2028.



Metro new guidelines: Timings extended services on Oct 30

To make proper arrangements for the Aura India Tour 2026 concert, DMRC has released new guidelines for Oct 30.

Here are the important points from DMRC for the Aura India Tour concert:

1. Metro timings extended till midnight: On Oct 30, metro services on all lines (except Airport Express Line & Rapid Metro, Gurugram) will run till 00:00 hrs ( 12 PM midnight).

2. Extra trains & standby arrangement: Additional train trips will be operated across the network after the concert, with standby trains ready to handle any sudden surge in crowd.

3. QR ticket app timings extended: The timing for QR ticket purchase on the DMRC mobile App has been increased by an hour to match the extended services.