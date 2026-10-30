/WATCH: Bride nearly swept into the sea as giant balloons turn Istanbul wedding photoshoot into viral spectacle | Video

A bride in Istanbul has given "being swept off the feet" a new, very literal meaning, as her pre-wedding photoshoot on the banks of the Bosphorus Strait took an unexpected turn. The dream wedding photoshoot nearly turned into a scene straight out of Pixar's "Up" after powerful winds caught a bunch of giant balloons the bride was holding and appeared to lift her off the ground.

The dramatic moment was captured on video and is being widely shared on social media. The clip shows the bride struggling to keep her balance as she poses with an oversized balloon bouquet during a pre-wedding photoshoot on October 26.

What happened?

A pre-wedding shoot was reportedly taking place along the Bosphorus waterfront in Istanbul, Turkey, when a sudden gust of wind caught the balloons the bride was holding. Within seconds, the decorations became difficult to control, pulling the bride towards a nearby seawall.

Watch the viral video here:

In the footage, she appears to be dragged along as the balloons tug at her, with the situation briefly looking as though she could be carried into the air. A photographer rushed to grab her, stopping her from being pulled further towards a nearby building.

Thankfully, the bride escaped without any reported injury and was able to complete the photoshoot.

Bride's balloon mishap leaves social media amused

The unexpected scene quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom compared the incident to the animated film 'Up', in which a house is lifted into the sky by thousands of balloons.

Others joked that the bride was determined not to let go of her elaborate balloon bouquet, despite the wind threatening to turn the photoshoot into an airborne adventure.