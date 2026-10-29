/IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India and Pakistan will meet in a Group C clash at the Hong Kong Sixes on Friday (Oct 30), having last faced each other in the tournament in 2025 when India secured a close two-run victory. Krunal Pandya will captain India in this year's tournament after Bhuvneshwar Kumar withdrew to take part in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. India's squad also features Nitish Rana, wicketkeeper Rahul Tripathi and Shashank Singh.

The tournament includes 12 teams split into four groups, with India, Pakistan and the UAE placed in Group C.

The six-a-side competition features six players per team, with each innings lasting six overs. The knockout matches will follow the group stage, with the final set for Nov 1.

IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes: Match Details

When will the IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes be played?

The Hong Kong Sixes match between India and Pakistan will be played on Friday (Oct 30). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the Hong Kong Sixes match between India and Pakistan will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes?

The livestream of the Hong Kong Sixes match between India and Pakistan will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

India: Krunal Pandya (c), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya