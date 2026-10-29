/Cristiano Ronaldo wins first-ever Ballon d’Or Of All Time award

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the inaugural Ballon d’Or of All Time (B.O.A.T.) fan vote, beating Lionel Messi’s 2012 season with his performances for Manchester United in 2008. The 41-year-old enjoyed an outstanding season in England, scoring 42 goals across all competitions and helping Manchester United win both the Premier League and the Champions League. Messi’s 2012 season finished second, while Ronaldo’s 2017 campaign took third place.

The top 10 rankings were dominated by the two football legends, with Ronaldo and Messi taking all the spots. Ronaldo featured five times for his seasons in 2008, 2017, 2016, 2014 and 2013. While, Messi’s campaigns from 2012, 2023, 2015, 2011 and 2009 occupied the other five positions.

Ronaldo scored 31 Premier League goals in the 2007-08 season to win the Golden Boot and help Manchester United secure the league title. He also scored in the Champions League final against Chelsea in Moscow, where United eventually won the trophy on penalties.

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His performances earned him his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 and went on to claim the award four more times, in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Messi’s 2012 season was equally remarkable, as the Barcelona forward scored 91 goals for club and country during the calendar year, setting a record that remains one of football’s greatest individual achievements. Despite finishing second in the fan vote, Messi has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards.

B.O.A.T. fan vote: Top 10 rankings