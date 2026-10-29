/Who is Uma Kashvi? 15-year-old makes history as youngest-ever WPL signing

Karnataka all-rounder Kashvi Kandikuppa, popularly known as Uma Kashvi, made history on Wednesday (Oct 28) by becoming the youngest player and the first 15-year-old to be signed by a Women’s Premier League (WPL) team. Delhi Capitals, who have a history of backing young talent, bought the 15-year-old for INR 10 lakh. At 15 years and 202 days, Kandikuppa broke the record of Haryana’s Deeya Yadav, who joined Delhi Capitals last year at the age of 16.

All you need to know about Kashvi Kandikuppa

Kandikuppa is a right-handed batter and an off-spin bowler. She first gained attention after scoring 516 runs at an average of 172 in the latest BCCI Women’s Under-15 One-Day Tournament. Her performance also included three centuries and a half-century.

According to Deccan Herald, Kashvi has scored more than 13,000 runs in 530 matches across Karnataka, with 24 centuries and 68 half-centuries. She has captained Karnataka’s Under-15 team and led Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharani Trophy.

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Her achievements include winning the Women’s Under-19 T20 Trophy, reaching the semi-finals of the Women’s Under-19 One-Day Trophy and sharing the Karnataka Women’s League title.

During series against Sri Lanka in June and July 2026, Kashvi contributed with both bat and ball and took a wicket in four of her five listed appearances across the one-day and T20 formats.

Kashvi started playing cricket at the age of seven and a half at an academy near her home and her initial training focused on fitness before she began working on her batting and bowling skills. She later moved to NICE Academy, where she received better opportunities and exposure.