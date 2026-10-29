/NZ vs IND: New Zealand suffer double blow as pace duo ruled out of T20I series

New Zealand pacers Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry have been ruled out of the remaining matches of the five-game T20I series against India due to injuries. Ferguson suffered a calf injury during the second T20I in Christchurch and is expected to be out for at least a week. Meanwhile, Henry also picked up an injury in the same match, hurting his quad and could take up to two weeks to recover.

New Zealand have added fast bowler Matt Fisher to their squad for the final two T20Is against India, while hoping Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry recover in time for the ODI series starting on Nov 4.

The fourth T20I will be played on Friday (Nov 30), followed by the fifth and final match on Sunday.

“We are gutted for Lockie and Matt,” New Zealand coach Rob Walter said. “Injuries are part and parcel of international cricket, but it doesn’t make it any easier when you have to miss games."

“Fortunately for Matt he was already going to sit out on the rest of the T20Is with an eye to his big summer schedule, and we’re hopeful he will still play a key role in the ODIs.”

“I know Lockie was fizzing to play in front of a sell-out home crowd at Eden Park tomorrow, but he is determined to be back for the ODIs,” he signed off.

Also Read - Prasidh Krishna ruled out of New Zealand ODIs as BCCI pick replacement

New Zealand are currently trailing India 3-0 in the five-match T20I series and will look to avoid a clean sweep in the remaining games.