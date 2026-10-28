/WPL 2027: Check full player lists and updated squads for all 5 teams after mini-auction

With 25 players sold across 27 available spots at the much-anticipated 2027 Women’s Premier League auction in Kochi, all five teams went back happy with their purchases. UP Warriorz, who entered the auction with the biggest purse, rightly picked up the most players (eight), including the top buy of the evening: Australia’s 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain Sophie Molineux for INR 1.10 crore (approx. USD 120,000). Middle-order batter Kiran Navgire was the most expensive Indian player, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 75 lakh.



Mumbai Indians made six additions, while Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured four players each. Gujarat Giants completed the fewest moves, making just three purchases.



"[We were going to get Molineux] at any cost," said Kshemal Waingankar, UP Warriorz Director of Cricket. "That puts us in a good position with Sophie and Grace combined to tweak our combinations and decide what works best. Grace brings power to the middle order; Sophie Molineux obviously has leadership qualities, is an exceptional bowler and is fantastic with the team in general. Our thought was her and Sophie Ecclestone together would be a lethal force, and with Grace we have the option of switching and seeing how things go work."



Joining Australian captain Sophie Molineux at UP Warriorz will be fellow all-rounder Grace Harris and India spinner Sneh Rana.

While the two Australians made headlines at this auction, 12 of the 25 players sold were uncapped Indian women’s players.

Let’s check out the full updated squads after the 2027 WPL Mini-Auction in Kochi –



Delhi Capitals (DC) –



Retained Players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad, Sree Charani, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma and Deeya Yadav.



Auction Buys: Kiran Navgire (INR 75 lakh), Kirstie Gordon (INR 10 lakh), Uma Kashvi (INR 10 lakh) and Nazma Khan (INR 10 lakh).



Mumbai Indians (MI) –



Retained Players: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous, Vaishnavi Sharma and Tara Norris.



Auction Buys: Shweta Sehrawat (INR 20 lakh), Akshita Bhagat (INR 10 lakh), Saanika Chalke (INR 10 lakh), Latika Inamdar (INR 10 lakh), Disha Kasat (INR 10 lakh) and Bharti Rawal (INR 10 lakh).



Gujarat Giants (GG) –



Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Happy Kumari and Jintimani Kalita.



Auction Buys: G. Kamalini (INR 40 lakh), Orla Prendergast (INR 30 lakh) and Samaira Raghav (INR 10 lakh).



Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) –



Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar and Sayali Satghare.



Auction Buys: Jess Jonassen (INR 40 lakh), Tejal Hasabnis (INR 30 lakh), Chloe Tryon (INR 30 lakh) and Vrinda Dinesh (INR 10 lakh).



UP Warriorz (UPW) -



Retained Players: Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Shipra Giri and Simran Shaikh.

