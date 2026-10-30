/'You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell!': Trump explodes at reporter after question about cancelling Kansas rally

President Donald Trump launched a sharp verbal attack on a Reuters reporter on Thursday after being asked whether he cancelled his planned weekend rally in Kansas because he was ‘sick of travelling’. The exchange took place after Trump stepped off Air Force One. He appeared to misunderstand the reporter's question and responded as though the journalist had asked whether he was feeling sick.

"You're not going to Kansas. That's nothing to do with you being sick of traveling?" asked the reporter. "Oh, you're sick to ask that question. You are sick. Who are you with?" Trump hit back. "I'm with Reuters, sir," replied the reporter. "You are a sick guy. Reuters is terrible, by the way," president Trump fumed. "Well, we just want to make sure you're doing well," added the reporter.

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Trump continued criticising the journalist, commenting on his physical appearance while explaining why he would not be travelling to Kansas. "Look at this guy. He's way out of shape. Look at how badly, he comes to me, 'Sir, you are not going to go to Kansas,'" Trump continued.

He then elaborated on his travel plans and defended his decision to skip the Kansas event. "I'm not going to Kansas because he's doing very well. I'm going to do a tell around him. Tomorrow, I'm doing Florida. He said, "What's the reason?" After doing what? 28? He says, "What's the reason for this, sir? That you're not going to Kansas."