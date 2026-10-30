/Is Trump preparing to strike Iran again? Top US military commander briefs White House: Report

The top US military commander in the Middle East briefed President Donald Trump on Thursday on potential military options for Iran, as Washington considers whether to resume major combat operations, according to US officials and people familiar with the meeting, according to an article in The Wall Street Journal. Adm. Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, attended the White House meeting alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine. Other Cabinet members also participated, with discussions covering additional topics, according to people with knowledge of the gathering.

The meeting followed a White House session on Wednesday in which the military officials met with Vice President JD Vance, one of the people said. The discussions come amid reports that Trump administration officials have told Arab Gulf states to prepare for a short, intense military campaign after the US midterm elections. The publication has also reported that Vance has engaged one of Iran's most powerful hard-line figures in an effort to revive peace negotiations. Trump hinted at the possibility of renewed military action during a rally last week, saying: “We may do another little Epic Fury,” referring to the major US and Israeli bombing campaign conducted in the spring. “Or they’ll agree.”

Rare meeting raises questions about military action

Cooper rarely briefs Trump in person, making Thursday's meeting notable as the administration weighs its next steps toward Tehran. The admiral last met with Trump in July, when the president, Hegseth and Caine held discussions aboard Air Force One in Delaware. A Pentagon spokesperson and a spokesperson for US Central Command declined to comment on the latest meeting.

The White House discussions have raised concerns among some lawmakers that the administration could soon resume hostilities with Iran. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who said he had previously received briefings on some of the classified military planning, criticised the potential plans as ‘insane’. “It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law,” Murphy said.

Iran warns of retaliation

Iran has threatened to attack a broad range of US and Gulf country targets across the region if Washington launches another strike, according to public statements and private diplomatic communications. Tehran has also resumed producing ballistic missiles using stockpiled components in underground facilities and increased efforts to target US personnel in the Middle East. These developments have added to concerns over the potential consequences of renewed military operations and the risk of a wider regional confrontation.

Pentagon strengthens Middle East defenses