/US-Iran war: Vance's secret Iran letter: Is Trump preparing for peace or war?

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 22:21 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 22:21 IST
A secret letter linked to US Vice President JD Vance has sparked fresh questions about Washington’s next move on Iran. Is President Donald Trump exploring a diplomatic breakthrough to end the Iran war, or could the outreach be part of a wider strategy involving renewed military pressure? As tensions between the US and Iran continue, the reported communication could offer clues about the Trump administration’s approach to negotiations, regional security and the future of the conflict.