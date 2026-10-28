/From toilet paper to survival kits: Britain's emergency warning triggers shopping frenzy

The UK government's "Be Ready" resilience campaign has inadvertently sparked panic buying and a surge in retail sales for items like toilet paper and emergency hardware across Britain. Authorities emphasize that the guidance is a long-term preparedness strategy for potential disruptions rather than an indicator of an imminent crisis. Under the advisory, Britons were advised to keep three days' worth of essential supplies, including bottled water, non-perishable food, cash, a torch, spare batteries and a radio, in case essential services are disrupted.