/Trump mocks Mexican president on midterm campaign trail, dangles $1 million reward

Published: Oct 28, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 13:36 IST
On October 26, 2026, President Donald Trump announced a $1 million reward for anyone who reports voter fraud that leads to an arrest and conviction, making the announcement on Truth Social while traveling to a midterm election campaign rally. During his campaign trail appearances, Trump combined this financial bounty with sharp foreign policy critiques, taking aim at Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum regarding the ongoing "Gulf of Mexico" dispute.