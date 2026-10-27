/Cyber incidents rise sharply in Australia; outdated systems expose networks to hackers

Published: Oct 27, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 13:36 IST
Cyber incidents are rising sharply in Australia, with outdated software and legacy IT systems leaving networks increasingly vulnerable to hackers. The growing threat has raised concerns about cybersecurity preparedness, data protection and the risks facing businesses and critical infrastructure. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, experts are highlighting the need for organisations to upgrade ageing systems, strengthen security measures and address vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them