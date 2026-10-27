/India’s economy under pressure as global conflicts intensify

Published: Oct 27, 2026, 08:51 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 08:51 IST
India's economy is facing fresh challenges as global conflicts reshape energy markets, trade routes and supply chains. Rising geopolitical tensions are creating uncertainty for businesses, policymakers and consumers. From oil prices to inflation and trade disruptions, the impact of war extends far beyond the battlefield. How is India navigating these economic pressures, and what lies ahead for its growth? Watch WION for an in-depth look at India's economy and the emerging global challenges.