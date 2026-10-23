/India-US trade deal deadlocked | Experts caution over red lines

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 22:21 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 22:21 IST
The India-U.S. trade deal is back in the spotlight, with Washington saying an agreement is close, but New Delhi warning that the final stretch remains difficult. The biggest test is whether India can secure better access for its exporters without opening sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture and dairy, to a surge of American imports. Watch this report on what experts caution that India should firmly hold the difficult lines as it the negotiations enter its last leg.