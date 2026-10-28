/Russia launches deadly Kyiv strikes as U.S.-brokered Oleshky ceasefire takes effect

Russia launched a missile and drone assault on Kyiv as a local ceasefire began in Russian-occupied Oleshky, intended to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. Ukrainian authorities reported damage to a university campus, the Southern Bridge, administrative buildings and medical facilities. Russia separately claimed it had struck a Ukrainian drone-production facility. In Oleshky, residents speak of shortages of food, water and medicine are waiting for relief and safe evacuation routes. Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store have spoken to Vladimir Putin about de-escalation and negotiations, as US-led diplomatic efforts continue.